RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

This year's edition of the prestigious awards would hold in October.

Peace, Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). (Pulse Nigeria)
Peace, Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). (Pulse Nigeria)

Africa Film Academy, organizers of the premier and the most prestigious movie award in Africa is now accepting submissions for the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs).

Recommended articles

The AMA Awards is widely known throughout the globe for its reputation in rewarding the brilliance of players in the African movie industry.

The Africa Film Academy invites filmmakers to submit their feature, short, animation and documentary work for consideration in nearly 30 film categories of the awards.

www.instagram.com

This submission is officially opened to only films produced and released between 1st of May 2021 and April 31st, 2022 (last day of submission).

The 17th edition of the AMAAs was held at the Lagos Marriot Hotels, Ikeja and was joined by filmmakers, executives and government officials from different parts of the world.

During the event, Nigeria’s “Eyimofe” which was directed by Chuko and Arie Esiri scooped five awards, winning NFVCB Award for Nigerian Best Film in the process. Somalia’s “The Gravedigger’s wife” also shined at the 18th AMAAs scooping five awards and winning the best film.

www.instagram.com

Somalian Actor, Omar Abdi won the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for the role he played in the multiple award-winning film, The Gravedigger’s wife. Ugandan Actress, Joan Agaba beats top Nollywood actresses like Funke Akindele and Rita Dominic to win the AMAA 2021 Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Kelechi Udegbe also won the award for best actor in a supporting role for his role in “Collision Course”, while Wilmah Munemera won the AMAA 2021 Award for Best Young/Promising Actor.

www.instagram.com

All entries for the 18th AMAAs will be made via Filmfreeway. The Africa Film Academy will not accept any film that exceeds the 120-minute run as a feature or a short film that is longer than 40 minutes.

AMAA awards two major categories of short films and animation. The proposed date of the nomination’s gala night for the 18th AMAAs is Friday, August 26th, 2022 while the Award ceremony will run through Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 to Sunday, October, 30th, 2022.

The Academy also awards the category for Best Africa Film in the Diaspora and Best Diaspora Short Film Awards inclusive of Caribbean Shorts and Caribbean features.

AMA AWARDS The Africa Movie Academy Awards was founded in 2005. Mostly held annually in Nigeria, the AMAAs is, without doubt, becoming the most prestigious and glamorous African entertainment industry event of its kind.

Evolving from a one-day event -- televised live -- to an annually chronicled African event, the AMA Awards is now an established engagement platform for filmmakers, industry professionals and all creative industry stakeholders.

www.instagram.com

The primary aim of the AMA Awards is to facilitate the development and showcase the social relevance of African film and cinema.

Over the years, the award presentation has been attended by numerous international media representatives, Hollywood celebrities, Nigerian politicians, other African politicians, journalists, film industry professionals, and actors and actresses from across Africa.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

AMAA calls for entry ahead of 2022 edition

Vonita drops music video for Shakara remix with Lyta

Vonita drops music video for Shakara remix with Lyta

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid release a video for their new single, 'Ballon D'or'

Amazon Prime Video inks licensing deal with Nigeria's Anthill Studios

Amazon Prime Video inks licensing deal with Nigeria's Anthill Studios

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

Olamide and Fireboy feature on Harrysong's new video for, 'She Knows'

Olamide and Fireboy feature on Harrysong's new video for, 'She Knows'

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Zazuu defies the laws of packaging, logic and industry standard

Trending

Criticizing nollywood is harsh but necessary

Criticizing Nollywood is harsh but necessary

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

The first black man to win a best actor Oscar Awards Sydney Poitier [Instagram/SydneyPoitier]

Top 10 movies of 2021

Belfast

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios