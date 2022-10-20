AMAA 2022: Organizers confirm plans for week-long activities

Confirming the award's plans, its director of media, Tope Ajayi announced that the forthcoming ceremony will begin with events leading to the gala night at the bespoke Jewel Aeida hall in Lekki, Lagos.

The director for media further rolled out the activities scheduled for the event saying the 18th edition of the continental awards ceremony will begin with the graduation of trainees by the African Film Academy on October 25, 2022.

The graduation ceremony will be followed by the Wellness day on October 27, 2022, while October 28, 2022, will host dignitaries and fashion buffs to a series of conferences that includes diaspora discussion, music and film discussion, and round off with a fashion show.

A nominees party is expected to follow on Saturday, October 29, 2022, while the AMAA gala will hold Jewel Aeida Hall on October 30, 2022.

Speaking on the award ceremony, filmmaker Bolanle Austen Peters, whose film, ‘Man Of God,’ got over five nominations including in the best director, best actor, and best actress categories, described the AMAAs as a rewarding platform needed to encourage burgeoning filmmakers in Africa.

“It’s not just about the awards, it’s about people getting recognition for their work. Making films isn’t easy and we need the AMAA to keep up the good work of encouraging burgeoning filmmakers on the continent.”