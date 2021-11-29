Dec 1
All the series coming to Netflix this December and their dates
Prepare to dive back into the fashion world on the television front when season 2 of Emily in Paris premieres on Dec. 22. If you prefer a more fictional setting beyond Europe, you can stream The Witcher when its sophomore season series premieres on Dec. 17. Alongside, the fourth season of Cobra Kai is also due out on Dec. 31, a whole New Year's Eve package.
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
Are You The One: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Dec 2
Escalona: Season 1
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Dec 3
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Dec. 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 7
Centaur World: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Dec. 9
Bonus Family: Season 4
Dec. 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
The Challenge: Season 25
Marsha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Marsha and the Bear: Season 5
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Dec. 16
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Dec. 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Dec. 31
Queer Eye: Season 6
Seal Team
Cobra Kai: Season 4: To conclude the year, we'll find out how the unlikely but much-desired alliance between Daniel and Johnny works against their common enemy, John Kreese, plus new appearances from old characters from the Karate Kid movies.
