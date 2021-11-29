All the movies coming to Netflix this December

Dec. 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Kayko and Kokosh

Power of the Dog

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Knight Rider 2000

Law abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Dec. 2

The Alpinist

Coyotes

Single All The Way

The Whole Truth

Dec. 3

Cobalt Blue

Coming Out Colton

Mixtape

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Voir

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Dec. 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

Dec. 9

Asakusa Kid

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos

Dec. 10

Anonymously Yours

Aranyak

Back to the Outback

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!

The Shack

Still out of my League

Two

The Unforgivable

Dec. 11

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy

Dec. 13

Eyes in the Sky

The Giver

The Hand of God

Selling Tampa

Dec. 14

The Future Diary

Russell Howard: Lubricant

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

A Naija Christmas

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Dec. 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Oldboy

Dec. 19

What Happened in Oslo

Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar

Dec. 21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster

Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Don't Look Up

Minnal Murali

The Silent Sea

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2

Vicky and Her Mystery

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Dec. 25

Single's Inferno

Jimmy Car: His Dark Material

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis

Dec. 26

Lulli

Dec. 28

Word Party Presents: Math!

Dec. 29

Anxious People

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Dec. 30

Kitz

Hila and the Mountain King

Dec. 31

The Lost Daughter

Stay Close

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

