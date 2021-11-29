A star-studded thriller ‘Don't look up’(Dec 24) alongside Jane Champion’s Power of the dog, a contender for 2022 Emmy, grace our screens on the first day of the last month of a memorable year for cinema.
All the movies coming to Netflix this December
See the complete list of movie titles arriving on the streaming platform for the holiday season.
Dec. 1
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
Kayko and Kokosh
Power of the Dog
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool's Gold
The Fourth Kind
Knight Rider 2000
Law abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes
Single All The Way
The Whole Truth
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Mixtape
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Dec. 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
The Shack
Still out of my League
Two
The Unforgivable
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy
Dec. 13
Eyes in the Sky
The Giver
The Hand of God
Selling Tampa
Dec. 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Dec. 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don't Look Up
Minnal Murali
The Silent Sea
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single's Inferno
Jimmy Car: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Dec. 26
Lulli
Dec. 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Dec. 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Dec. 30
Kitz
Hila and the Mountain King
Dec. 31
The Lost Daughter
Stay Close
Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.
Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.
