Alex scolds Pere for enabling chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The former friends reunite after a period of silence on the show.

Alex scolds Pere over his recent behaviour on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
The conversation, which happened in the garden after the housemates' super commando task last night, August 30, 2023, comes after days of arguments and malice between them.

Alex explained her reasons for not feeling Pere's previous apology to the house and added that she thinks that other actions are part of his strategy in the house. "You will not blame me for counting any single thing that you did as a game because for every time I called you out on something you always reminded me that Alex it is a game...", she explained.

She also referred to the clash Pere had with Adekunle over the Head of House game for week four, describing his attitude during that period as dark. "All of a sudden everything turned really dark around you... like that day when you said you wanted to be Head of House because you wanted to be a ruthless head of house", Alex expressed.

Pere seemed remorseful at his actions in the house as she broke it down one after the other. She ended by advising him not to enable the disagreement and violence going on in the All Stars house.

In her words, "You said this week is going to be a week of violence... when you say that kind of thing there are some people that it automatically stores in their head. Someone like Ike, he picks it up unconsciously".

Recall that Pere was at part of the masterminds who tried to push Ilebaye towards a third strike which Ike eventually picked up. Since then, his relationship with Alex has suffered a hit. But only time will tell if Pere will be able to relate with the rest of the house without the constant view of a violent strategy.

Watch the full conversation here:

