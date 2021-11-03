RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Alec Baldwin grants first interview post accidental shooting

The actor says production has been suspended indefinitely for the film 'Rust'.

Alec Baldwin, Rust set
Alec Baldwin, Rust set

Alec Baldwin has granted his first official interview following the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie 'Rust'.

The actor who has kept a low profile since the tragic incident where he fired a prop gun killing the filmmaker, spoke to Press on Saturday in Manchester.

While describing the accident as 'one in a trillion episode', the actor reiterated that he was cooperating with the authorities and could not share details affecting the investigation.

"She was my friend," Baldwin said of the cinematographer. "The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel the director."

The actor added he met with Hutchins husband and their nine-year-old son after the incident.

"The guy is overwhelmed with grief. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode."

When asked if he could ever work on another film set involving firearms, Baldwin said:

"I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I'm extremely interested in.

"It's urgent that you understand I'm not an expert in this field so whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people's safety on film sets I'm all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can."

The tragedy which made headlines on October 22, forced the immediate suspension of the Western co-produced by Baldwin.

Both Hutchins and Joel Souza (the film's director) were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she was pronounced dead.

