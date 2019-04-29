The donation is coming two weeks after the news of his ill health gained public attention through a video that went viral.

An entertainment promotion Instagram page made the announcement with a short video.

The N10 million donation was made to the ailing actor by Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi, the same woman that donated the same sum to Baba Suwe through actor and producer, Gbenga Adewusi aka Bayowa.

Alabi Yellow has since been moved to a hospital to continue treatment for his ailment.

In his words, the ailing actor praised Mrs. Ajayi as he thanked her for donating the huge sum.

Alabi Yellow suffered a stroke after the death of his wife. The news of Alabi Yellow’s ill health was announced on Tuesday, March 26, 2018, by the Executive Chairman of Best Of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi.