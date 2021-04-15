Exclusive: NYC based director Akorede Alli accused of conning upcoming Nollywood actors on new Netflix project

According to sources, following the audition for the claimed Netflix project, select actors were invited to a crucial meeting tagged 'Two Sets'.

During the meeting which reportedly lasted six hours, they had their photos and measurements taken without any talk of contracts or the characters they were selected to play.

An actor who agreed to speak to Pulse anonymously revealed that Alli had allegedly thrown a major fit when some actors questioned him about remuneration. "The director angrily shouted about actors acting like they are doing Nollywood a favour and that in Miami where he is from, things are not done like that.

"A notable actress who was on the set also complained about the treatment and asked if Sola Sobowale would get the same treatment. Oga vexed and said he is the executive producer and she is not Sola Sobowale.

"He later directed us to his production manager who said we will be added to a WhatsApp group where payment and other information will be given to us. I was never added to the group but my friend was and they were told to resume on set located on the island the next day. They were also told to bring their costumes."

After six days of filming without any contract, the actors were paid the sum of N15,000 in cash and thanked for their service.

Upcoming actress Amanda Oruh confirmed the allegation in a viral tweet shared on Wednesday, April 14.

"You say you're from Hollywood, Miami and actors get contract 24 hours to shoot or when they get to set, you & your team refused to tell the actors what would be paid, you kept avoiding the question. They come to your set because they want to work, after 7 days you tell them 15k," Oruh tweeted.

"My goodness! Aren't you evil? What sort of Netflix commissioned project is that? Where is your conscience? Why do these people take advantage of hungry up and coming actors. It's fucking terrible. I detest injustice with everything in me. People left their homes to get 15k for..."

Another actor tweeted: "These people brought bouncers, ushers, just for audition. Spoke plenty phonetics.... Walai I thought finally I don land Netflix job..."

Baaj Adebule also tweeted: "I was going to ask u who he was. But small ass freaking world yoooo..."

Pulse made several attempts to reach Akorede Alli and members of his team but at the time of this report, there has been no response. According to Alli's LinkedIn profile, he is an alumnus of the School of Visual Art New York City and the Pefti Film Institute, Nigeria.