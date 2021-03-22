Akin Omotoso's anticipated Giannis Antetokounmpo biopic titled 'Greek Freaks' finally has its lead actor.

According to a Variety exclusive, the forthcoming Walt Disney Studios production for Disney Plus, will star Hollywood newcomer Uche Agada in his onscreen debut role as the NBA player.

'American Gods' star, Yetide Badaki has been cast as Vera, Antetokounmpo’s mother, while 'Hunger Games' star, Oludayo Okeniyi will play Charles, his father.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Filmmaker set to drag NFVCB to court over refusal to censor films

Confirming the report, Nigerian director Akin Omotoso shared on Instagram: "Dreams Are Made Of This! So Excited To Welcome @yetide @dayookeniyi & #UcheAgada To Our Family! Salute To My Peoples @berniegoldmann @thearashamel Our Incredible Partners Sean Bailey, Vanessa Morrison, @chazsalembier Louie Provost, Randi Hiller, Michael A Morlani And The Rest Of The Team @disney @disneyplus And As Always @giannis_an34 @thanasis_ante43 @veronica_ante3443 @kostas__ante13 @alex_ante29 @ofili_official Thank You For The Opportunity To Tell Your Beautiful Story".

First announced in 2019, 'Greek Freaks' scripted by Arash Amel, will take on the story of the Greek NBA star's family and his journey to becoming a basketball legend. The live-action film will begin filming later this year in Greece and the United States.