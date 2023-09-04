Breaking news:
Air Peace boss, Olubadan, others bags Afro awards 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The main focus of the award was to demonstrate Afro Awards’ recognition to those who have shown humanitarian excellence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Annual Afro Awards is a. non-profit event that honors outstanding individuals and organizations for their significant contributions across various fields, with the aim of establishing a unique Afro-centric excellence award.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of `The Afro Awards’. He said that Onyema and Olalekan-Balogun are among numerous Africans and Americans to be honoured at the Afro Award 2023 billed for Sept. 16 in Los Angeles, California.

Oduala, who is a Film Director, based in U.S., said, “the awardees are among Africans and Americans, who have not only distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours, but have touched lives and transformed economies of nations.”

“People like Ifechukwu-Onyema of Air Peace Airline, have made impact in the lives of many with his free evacuation philosophy just as the Olubadan of Ibadan, who have distinguished himself as Royal Father.

“Nigeria, as a nation, has produced men and women of high degree of patriotism and impact, both in and outside the country.

“Also, there is Monica Swaida, known as Monicazation, a Nigerian/American singer, actress, movie producer and CEO of an insurance company,’’ he said.

According to him, Air Peace Airline has painstakingly evacuated Nigerians from South Africa during the Xenophobia, Sudan and China besides Indians and Chinese evacuated from Nigeria back to their countries.

He explained that the main focus of the award was to demonstrate Afro Awards’ recognition and support to people, who have shown exceptional humanitarian excellence in various fields and endeavours.

The film director said that since inception, the Afro Awards has hosted and honored more than 5,000 individuals at the core front of humanitarianism and philanthropy in American and African communities.

He further disclosed that some of 2023 Awardees to include Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, and an American hip hop iconic/legend, Calvin Cordozar-Broadus Jr, also known as Snoop Dogg.

Also to be honoured are Africa Magic TV Network (Multichoice Nigeria Limited), Chief Diran Alabi (Agic Energy North America/ TAG The Agic Group Holdings),Ose Oyamendan (Founder/CEO Nollywood in Hollywood) and Innocent Ekakitie (Nigerian/American kid star actor).

Others are; Yung Muusik (Recording artiste /Singer/ Song writer /Model/Actor) Danielle Crawley (Casting Director), ISO Kenny (Artiste/ Song writer/ Perfomer), 19 Keys (Community Activist/ Global Though Leader and Tarek Stevenson, Entertainment Executive/ Influencer Oscar Brunch among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Afro Awards 2023 is the 2nd edition with the 1st successfully held last September with Gov. Ademola Adeleke, Davido and the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada among others were awarded.

The event, which will be held at Prestigious Directors Guild of America (DGA), 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046, U. S. will kick-start with a twice-day Pre-event. While Afro Awards Conference Experience would on Sept. 14, Afro Awards Fashion Show and Gala Night would be on Sept. 15.

News Agency Of Nigeria

