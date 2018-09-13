AGN gets N5 million to support ailing members

news

The actors Guild of Nigeria under the leadership of actor, Emeka Rollas, have secured the sum of N5 million for ailing members.

The guild's leadership and some veteran actors were able to secure the sum after a visit to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

In a statement by the guild, the Senate President made the donation on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

During the guild's visit to Saraki, Rollas had briefed the Senate President about the necessity of setting up of the AGN foundation with the sole mandate of generating a Five Hundred Million Naira endowment (N500m) fund for ailing actors.

Rollas also said the AGN intends to use the foundation to give back to the fans and community at large by engaging in community development project.

Rollas said: “Veterans who have contributed to the development of the industry most times do not have anything to fall back on after so long number of years of service.

ALSO READ: AGN responds to Ernest Asuzu's claim that they abandoned him

"Some move on to other businesses or sectors while some faces varnish with time.

"In the recent past the guild have lost prominent veteran actors to serious illnesses due to certain medical conditions which could have been averted if there was a medium or platform set aside to harness the strength of the association to fund medical treatment of our own or a source for funding from philanthropist or Nigerians to help rescue their legends."

Emeka Rollas calls for a united AGN

On Tuesday, August 21, 2017, a Peace and Reconciliation Conference was held to end the existing enmity between Ibinabo Fiberesima and Emeka Ike.

An open election was also conducted, electing Emeka Rollas as the new National Actor Guilds of Nigeria President after he polled 42 votes against Emeka Ike's 12.

Determined to build a strong and united guild for Nigerian actors, Rollas said the first step is healing the wounds of the past.