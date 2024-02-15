Africa Movie Academy Awards returns for 20th edition with Sanwo-Olu as host

Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, the Designated Chair/CEO of the AFA board expressed in a press statement that this year's edition would celebrate the late founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and also the contributions the academy has made to the African film industry since its inception.

“This is an avenue to officially end the 19th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to AMAA 2024. The 20th Edition of the AMAA, will serve as a testimony to African Creativity as we celebrate and toast not just the founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe of blessed memory and her contribution in placing African film and filmmakers on the Global stage [and] also 20 years of AMAA which showcases the finest in African Film and Cinematography," he said.

The organisers also announced the official call for submissions, which invites filmmakers to submit their feature length, short films, animation, and documentary work for consideration in the nearly 30 film categories of the awards.

Shaibu Husseni, the current DG of the Nigeria Film and Video Censor Board, who has returned as the head of AMAA’s College of Screeners for the 20th edition, emphasised the importance of submissions that showcase Africans and people of African descent.

He expressed: “We look forward to getting great films from African film practitioners. We look forward to submissions in AMAA categories, which include feature films, animations, documentaries, and more. I would like to reiterate that the country of film is different from the origin of film. We don’t encourage films that don’t have Africans or filmmakers of African descent. Films can be uploaded on the film freeway”.