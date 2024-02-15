ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Africa Movie Academy Awards returns for 20th edition with Sanwo-Olu as host

Faith Oloruntoyin

Nearly 30 categories are available for submission, which will last till April 2024.

The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs [Twitter/AMAAWARDS]
The CEO-designate, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, delivers the welcome speech at the 2023 AMAAs [Twitter/AMAAWARDS]

Recommended articles

Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, the Designated Chair/CEO of the AFA board expressed in a press statement that this year's edition would celebrate the late founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and also the contributions the academy has made to the African film industry since its inception.

“This is an avenue to officially end the 19th edition of the AMAAs under the supervision of the Africa Film Academy and begin the journey to AMAA 2024. The 20th Edition of the AMAA, will serve as a testimony to African Creativity as we celebrate and toast not just the founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe of blessed memory and her contribution in placing African film and filmmakers on the Global stage [and] also 20 years of AMAA which showcases the finest in African Film and Cinematography," he said.

The organisers also announced the official call for submissions, which invites filmmakers to submit their feature length, short films, animation, and documentary work for consideration in the nearly 30 film categories of the awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaibu Husseni, the current DG of the Nigeria Film and Video Censor Board, who has returned as the head of AMAA’s College of Screeners for the 20th edition, emphasised the importance of submissions that showcase Africans and people of African descent.

He expressed: “We look forward to getting great films from African film practitioners. We look forward to submissions in AMAA categories, which include feature films, animations, documentaries, and more. I would like to reiterate that the country of film is different from the origin of film. We don’t encourage films that don’t have Africans or filmmakers of African descent. Films can be uploaded on the film freeway”.

Anyiam-Osigwe also shared that the 20th edition of AMAA is going to be big. He further reiterated that Lagos is the host state and the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will return as the host for the 20th edition of the AMAAs. Other activities would include human capacity development by the AFA, jury sessions, and nomination unveiling.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid's 'Essence' is now 4X platinum in the United States

Wizkid's 'Essence' is now 4X platinum in the United States

Africa Movie Academy Awards returns for 20th edition with Sanwo-Olu as host

Africa Movie Academy Awards returns for 20th edition with Sanwo-Olu as host

My heart is fragile so if someone toys with it, I'd cry - Shallipopi

My heart is fragile so if someone toys with it, I'd cry - Shallipopi

Davido restates the possibility of a joint EP with Kizz Daniel

Davido restates the possibility of a joint EP with Kizz Daniel

What Blood Sister gets right — and wrong — about sibling rivalry

What Blood Sister gets right — and wrong — about sibling rivalry

Dating experience from Naija girls abroad is better than at home -Timini

Dating experience from Naija girls abroad is better than at home -Timini

Asake is the most-played artist on Nigerian radio stations in 2023

Asake is the most-played artist on Nigerian radio stations in 2023

Omah Lay's 'Soso' is the most-heard song on radio in Nigeria in 2023

Omah Lay's 'Soso' is the most-heard song on radio in Nigeria in 2023

Here are 5 romantic Nollywood movies for a cosy Valentine's Day

Here are 5 romantic Nollywood movies for a cosy Valentine's Day

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowunmi Dada and Mike Afolarin star in 'Asiri Ade'[Instagram/captaindegzy]

See more photos from Adeoluwa Owu's upcoming movie 'Asiri Ade'

Daniel Ehimen (centre) on the set of A Fragile State with Lola Shoneyin (right)

Meet the Nigerian director the Financial Times will jump through hoops to have

'Mami Wata' is one of the Nigerian films headed to the 2024 Joburg Film Festival

'Mami Wata', 'Orah' and 'All The Colours' selected for Joburg Film Festival

Shofela Coker has been nominated for his animation work on 'Moremi' [Shockng]

Federal Ministry of Art celebrates Shofela Coker's Annie Awards nomination