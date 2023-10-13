Africa Magic announces yet another intriguing drama series titled 'Moments'

Written and directed by Chidinma Igbokweuche (Didi Stories) the series follows the life of Kasie (Michael Ejoor) and his three best friends, who are at the peak of their careers, juggling life and dealing with childhood traumas, romantic relationships, and mental health.

Kasie is on the verge of becoming the youngest partner at his firm but this becomes shaky when Marrisa joins the firm and starts to uncover secrets that could jeopardise his goals.

Igbokweuche told Shock Ng during an interview that her vision for the story was to show what the world could look like if the slogan, "Men are scum," wasn't used. She further noted that the story is a timely one considering the change where everyone can have their voice heard.

Produced by Amaka Zin-Gabriel the series joins the list of African Magic productions that have been announced in recent times, with the likes of Slum King and Chronicles.

The cast includes Uzoamaka Onuoha, Ibrahim Suleiman, Maurice Sam, Okey Jude, Derby Frankson, Presh Talker, Osarehia Oronsaye, Mike Afolarin, Anto Lecky, Kuchi Kris, Nonso Odogwu, Owumi Ugbeye, Frank Konwea, Leo Oji, Toju Peters and Amaka Michael Zin-Gabriel.