RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Annie Idibia's 'Adventures of Nkoyo' to premiere this July

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Annie Idibia created comedy series is exclusive to Nevada Bridge TV.

'Adventures of Nkoyo' [Instagram/nkoyotheseries]

'Adventures of Nkoyo', Annie Idibia's latest production is finally ready to hit the screens. The comedy show directed by Seyi Babatope ( 'Sanitation Day') will premiere on July 21, 2021.

Recommended articles

Production began in March 2021 with BTS videos making the rounds especially among fans of Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Hampson.

The fast-rising actress joins the show's ensemble cast which includes the Idibias, IK Ogbona and Nollywood royalties Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Bimbo Akintola.

Exclusive to Nevada Bridge TV, the new series will follow Idibia's comic character Nkoyo, famous for first appearing in 2019 romantic drama 'Open Scar'.

'Adventures of Nkoyo' also stars Larry Gaaga, Eso Dike, Nikky Ufondu and comedians Nasboi, Acapella, Omini Aho.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's a first look at Biodun Stephen's 'A Simple Lie'

Annie Idibia's 'Adventures of Nkoyo' to premiere this July

‘The God Committee’ is raising awareness of the flaws in our healthcare system and we must act

Basketmouth to develop & star in Showmax original show 'Ghana Jollof'

Watch Salma Mumin, Cee-C & Dillish Mathews in new teaser for 'Assistant Madams' season 2

Rapper Zoro demands the release of pro-Biafran activist Nnamdi Kanu

Blakboykay drops 'Talk And Do' music video featuring Maradona

Akuchi reaches for the dancehall on new single 'Whyne'

Reality TV star Rosie sparks romance rumours with rapper Ruggedman