'Adventures of Nkoyo', Annie Idibia's latest production is finally ready to hit the screens. The comedy show directed by Seyi Babatope ( 'Sanitation Day') will premiere on July 21, 2021.
Annie Idibia's 'Adventures of Nkoyo' to premiere this July
The Annie Idibia created comedy series is exclusive to Nevada Bridge TV.
Production began in March 2021 with BTS videos making the rounds especially among fans of Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi Hampson.
The fast-rising actress joins the show's ensemble cast which includes the Idibias, IK Ogbona and Nollywood royalties Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Bimbo Akintola.
Exclusive to Nevada Bridge TV, the new series will follow Idibia's comic character Nkoyo, famous for first appearing in 2019 romantic drama 'Open Scar'.
'Adventures of Nkoyo' also stars Larry Gaaga, Eso Dike, Nikky Ufondu and comedians Nasboi, Acapella, Omini Aho.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng