Adesuwa Etomi set to feature in Inkblot's upcoming movie

In a recent post by Inkblot on Instagram, the production company revealed a few details of forthcoming movie as well as the fact that the project has wrapped up its production shoot.

The video revealed some of the cast who would feature in the production. Aside Adesuwa, the cast mates include Mofe Duncan, Jidekene Achufusi, Seun Ajayi, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Layi Wasabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isioma Osaje is in the director's chair of the production, which commenced on August 12, 2023, as revealed by a post on their socials. One of the posts read, "It’s a wrap! Late nights, tough days, an even tougher crew and our incredible cast, it’s over now. We can’t express our gratitude enough. A big shoutout to everyone who was involved in this project".

Osaje also shared that the production of this untitled project is her second feature film as a director.

The movie title and its synopsis haven't been revealed, but it promises to be something different especially with the constant hints that have been dropped on their socials during the shoots.

ADVERTISEMENT