Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Jim Iyke, Tina Mba, Joke Silva, and Kehinde Bankole lead the Star-Studded film.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and written by Naz Onuzo, The Set Up tells the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi Wellington) a young drug smuggler who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Egbuson Akande).

The Set Up is a riveting thriller of grit, deceit, and survival produced by Inkblot Productions in collaboration with Filmone Distribution and Production and Anakle Films.

The Set Up opens in cinema from August 9, 2019.