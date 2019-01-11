Banky W told Pulse Movies that Adesua was on the movie set to help him out and cater for him as his wife after his cancer operation but was approached to play the role of Zainab by the movie producers.

“My wife is an incredible person, I can’t say it enough that I waited for her. Even before the film, when I was going through surgery and all that, she was by my side and when the film came and I needed to travel to Bauchi for a month, she offered herself saying, you know what, let me go with you because you need somebody there for you on a daily basis, she just took a month off her schedule and just came and sat with me on set,” he began.

Continuing, he said, “Originally, she was not supposed to be in the movie, she was just there on the set as my wife tending to me and all of a sudden, they were like we kinda have this role that is really good for you and since you are here, can we talk you into doing it and of course being an amazingly supportive woman that she is, she agreed to play the role of Zainab and she killed it as she does."

Directed by Tope Oshin, 'Up North' features Adesua Etomi Wellington, Kanayo O Kanayo, Michelle Dede, Hilda Dokubo, Rekiya Attah, Tboss, Rahama Sadau, Funky Mallam, Bala Adamu, and Nafeesa Butu.

Banky W returned to the big screens after the success of the Wedding Party 1 and Wedding Party 2.