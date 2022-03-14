RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Adesua Etomi, Daniel Etim-Effiong to host AMVCA nominations

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

For the eighth edition, 33 nominations will be unveiled.

The nominations for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has been confirmed for Saturday, March 19.

The unveiling of this year's nominees in 33 categories will be hosted by actors Daniel Etim-Effiong and Adesua Etomi in a special broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 9pm WAT.

Speaking on the broadcast, MultiChoice Nigeria Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels Busola Tejumola said:

We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for.”

For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series bringing the total number of categories to 33.

12 categories will be open to viewers’ vote and 21 decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Victor Okhai. Some of the other categories include Best Movie in Southern, East and West Africa, Best Director and Best Cinematographer.

