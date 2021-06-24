Actress blames Nollywood producers for high rate of bleaching in industry

In a viral Instagram post, the actress accused filmmakers of encouraging colorism in the industry as it is cost effective for them.

"Movie producers are the reason for the high rate of bleaching in this industry...Invest in good cameras to shoot your films you refuse, now you want girls to bleach their a** out before your movie can come out colorful in Africa Magic and co," Nnaji wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Nnaji's comment will not be the first in recent times to address alleged colourism in Nollywood.