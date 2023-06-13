ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Treat Williams dies at age 71 after motorcycle accident

News Agency Of Nigeria

Williams was lifted to a hospital by helicopter sent from Ticonderoga in New York, but could not be saved.

Treat Williams [Variety]
Treat Williams [Variety]

His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his agent Barry McPherson.

Around 5 pm (2200 GMT) Monday, Williams was riding his motorcycle on a Vermont road when a car cut him off.

“He was killed this afternoon,” McPherson, his agent of 15 years, said.

He was making a left or a right and a car cut him off.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Williams was lifted to a hospital by helicopter sent from Ticonderoga in New York, but could not be saved.

From 2002 to 2006, Williams led the WB series “Everwood” as the kindly Dr. Andy Brown.

More recently, he was seen as Lenny Ross in “Blue Bloods.”

He gained acclaim at age 28 in the movie version of “Hair,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best New Star.

He went on to “Prince of the City,” “Smooth Talk” opposite Laura Dern and “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.”

In all, Williams racked up more than 120 film and television credits over a four-decade career that was still going strong.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gil and Elinor Williams.

