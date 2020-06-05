Actor, Seun Ajayi has released a video corroborating claims of sexual harassment in Nollywood.

In the 5-minute video, the 'Ojukokoro' actor spoke about how frequently he has witnessed sexual harassment on set especially by male filmmakers and actors.

“Many times, I will see male colleagues harass ladies on set", Ajayi said. "There was one time I was on set, it was so bad. This guy was constantly commenting on this girl’s bum and groping her. Everybody told him to stop. I told him to stop, he didn’t until he was officially written by the girl’s lawyer".

While urging his colleagues to speak up about harassment in the industry, Ajayi disclosed that the appalling norm has continued overtime because men who know better decide to stay silent.

Watch video: