Actor Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie dies after problem with stroke

The deceased Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie is bedridden for several months before he passed away.

  • Published:
Actor Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie dies after problem with stroke play

Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie passes away in Enugu on Thursday.

(Daily Post)

Actor Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie has reportedly died having surrendered to a long issue with stroke.

The vet died in Enugu on Thursday, December 13, 2018, according to Legit News in a report published today.

It is gathered in the report that Gbulie was bedridden few months to his death.

ALSO READ: 'SpongeBob' creator dies at 57 after one year battle with ALS

In acting, the deceased often assumes the personalty of a sage which helped in letting the name Elder Danda to stick with him.

The actor who began an acting career in the 80's has worked with the National Television Service (NTA).

A couple of the movies he has featured include End of Dreams and Under Fire.

If you offer sex to get roles, you will fizzle out soon - Mike Ezuruonye
'Heaven on my mind' lead actor, Ray Emodi is also a singer
Toyin Abraham, Kehinde Bankole spotted on the set of new movie, 'Abeke'
Kehinde Bankole takes on the role of 'Queen Moremi' in Bolanle Austen Peters' stage play
