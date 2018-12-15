Actor Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie dies after problem with stroke

The deceased Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie is bedridden for several months before he passed away.
The vet died in Enugu on Thursday, December 13, 2018, according to Legit News in a report published today.
It is gathered in the report that Gbulie was bedridden few months to his death.
In acting, the deceased often assumes the personalty of a sage which helped in letting the name Elder Danda to stick with him.
The actor who began an acting career in the 80's has worked with the National Television Service (NTA).
A couple of the movies he has featured include End of Dreams and Under Fire.