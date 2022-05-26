RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Accelerate TV set to debut new sitcom ‘Just Friends’

Accelerate TV has unveiled a first-look poster of its latest title, a romantic comedy titled ‘Just Friends’.

Just Friends Accelerate TV [Instagram]
Just Friends Accelerate TV [Instagram]

Director by ‘Enakhe’ creator Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the Sitcom is based on a love story gone wrong.

The official synopsis reads: “A weekend meant to seal a budding love story between Maro and Jay is about to turn to a nightmare! Jay’s group of very friendly exes leave Maro confused.”

The series stars Charles Etubiebi as Jay, Chy Nwakanma as Mari, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, Toluca Wumi as Bola, and Lucy Ameh as Toju.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, the series executively produced by Colette Otusheso and Victor Aghahowa follows the newly released second season of ‘Visa on Arrival’.

The comedy series starring comedians Bovi, Taymesan Emmanuel, Real WarriPikin and DatWarri Girl among others, first premiered in 2021 to instant acclaim. Accelerate TV also debuted its first-ever drama series ‘The Olive’.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

