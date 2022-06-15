RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Accelerate TV premieres new dramedy 'Just Friends'

#FeatureByAccelerateTV: From the creator of Visa On Arrival, The Olive and Third Avenue comes another original comedy series, ‘Just Friends’.

It takes a moment to realize the slogan "just friends" might mean more than just a friend.

Victor Sanchez’s episodic comedy and romance TV series, Just Friends, will be streaming on Accelerate Plus from June 8th and the show explores relatable real-life scenarios referencing the theme of the story.

In most cases, past experiences can give rise to unstable reasons to back out of what appears to be a fresh start; in this story, you'll meet Maro (the recently dumped sweetheart) and Jay (the ideal man with two exes/best friends) as they struggle to deal with insecurities, implicating friendships, and the true definition of their affection for each other.

Just Friends is created and directed by Victor Sanchez, executive produced by Accelerate TV media company, and stars Chy Nwakanma, Charles Etubiebi, Martha Ehinome, Tolulope Odewunmi and Lucy Ameh.

The complete season with 12 episodes can be viewed on Accelerate Plus, a Streaming Video-on-Demand (SVOD) platform which gives subscribers access to quality African movies and series for a fee of N100 monthly for Access bank account holders and N500 for subscribers within Nigeria.

It doesn't stop here. Catch up with all our variety of outstanding African stories, anytime, anywhere.

