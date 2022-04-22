RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The season's first season premiered in June 2021.

Accelerate TV has debuted the second season of its comedy web series 'Visa on Arrival'.

The show's new season launched on YouTube this Friday with lead stars Bovi Ugboma, Real Warri Pikin, Dat Warri Girl and Temisan Emmanuel.

'Visa on Arrival' centres on unscrupulous Immigration officers who devise various means to deny citizens their visa applications. The comedy comically explores some of the day-to-day experiences of Nigerian citizens at the mercy of Immigration authorities.

The new season will reportedly feature Shaffy Bello and Bisola Aiyeola.

Season one of 'Visa on Arrival' debuted to instant acclaim on YouTube on June 30 and special editions premiering on Valentine's day.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

