Accelerate TV debuts official trailer for 'Just Friends'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Accelerate TV is only a few days from launching its new YouTube sitcom, 'Just Friends' and ahead of its release comes a spanking new trailer.

Just Friends Accelerate TV [Instagram]

The new trailer stars Chy Nwakanma as Maro and Charles Etubiebi as Jay. Maro is left bamboozled when her weekend getaway with Jay turns chaotic with his exes turned friends.

Directed by 'Enakhe' showrunner Victor Sanchez Aghahowa and produced by Nne Nlemadim, the romantic comedy debuts exclusively on the platform's newly launched streaming service Accelerate Plus.

The service launched last month with content ranging from lifestyle to comedy, drama and talk shows.

The official synopsis for 'Just Friends' reads: "Maro is about to have a romantic weekend with Jay, but she is in for a rude surprise. Jay's bevy of exes now turned friends leave Maro feeling confused. Will Jay and Maro stay just friends too?"

Nwakanma and Etubiebi are joined by Lucy Ameh as Toju, Martha Ehinome as Sammy, and Toluca Wumi as Bola. 'Just Friends' is executive produced by Collette Otusheso.

Watch the trailer:

The sitcom is the latest release by the entertainment platform, following comedy series 'Visa On Arrival'. The Bovi, Taymesan Emmanuel, Anita Asuoha and Tomama led web series is currently in its second season.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

