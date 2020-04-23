Eight years after the demise of Whitney Houston, a family endorsed biopic is officially in the works.

According to Deadline, the musical biopic titled 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', is set to be produced by the singer's long time collaborator Clive Davies, her sister Pat Houston and multiple award-winning screen writer Anthony McCarten who will double as screenwriter.

On the upcoming biopic, Clives revealed in a statement that it promises to be a “no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world” .

The Grammy award-winning music producer recently shared that he was disappointed at the two documentaries that have been made recounting Houston's life: Nick Broomfield’s 'Whitney: Can I Be Me' and Kevin Macdonald’s 'Whitney'.

While the upcoming film's lead is yet to be confirmed, its producers are already in advanced conversations with 'The Photograph' director Stella Meghie to join production as its director.

Houston drowned in a hotel bathtub on February 11, 2012 after struggling with cocaine addiction and a heart disease. She was one of America's greatest singers with six Grammy awards and 200 million records sold worldwide.