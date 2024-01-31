'A Tribe Called Judah' director Adeoluwa Owu takes up Aluta in new film

This time, he teams up with American-based filmmaker, Ola Yusuf for the production of a five-part series titled The Godmother.

The upcoming project, set in 2006, revolves around the intricate web of politics, unionism, cultism, rape and power dynamics within the confines of a Nigerian academic institution.

Yusuf, who wrote the script, revealed that the story behind The Godmother was born out of his personal experiences in Nigeria. “I have complete confidence in my team, and they are the best in the industry. The series is a reflection of the challenges faced during my time in Nigeria, and I believe it’s a story that has never been seen before,” he said.

The project is currently in principal photography at the University of Ibadan. It will feature the likes of Ibrahim "Itele" Yekini, BBNaija Alumnus Groovy, Mustapha Sholagbade, Tobi Makinde, Tony Umez, Akin Lewis, Elvina Ibru, Ariyiike Dimples, Gbubemie Jeye, Tomi Ojo, Vine Olugu, Kalu Ikeagwu.