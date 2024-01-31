ADVERTISEMENT
'A Tribe Called Judah' director Adeoluwa Owu takes up Aluta in new film

Faith Oloruntoyin

Titled The Godmother, principal photography for the all-star cast series has begun at the University of Ibadan.

'A Tribe Called Judah' director Captain Degzy takes up Aluta in new project [Instagram/CaptainDegzy]
'A Tribe Called Judah' director Captain Degzy takes up Aluta in new project [Instagram/CaptainDegzy]

This time, he teams up with American-based filmmaker, Ola Yusuf for the production of a five-part series titled The Godmother.

The upcoming project, set in 2006, revolves around the intricate web of politics, unionism, cultism, rape and power dynamics within the confines of a Nigerian academic institution.

Yusuf, who wrote the script, revealed that the story behind The Godmother was born out of his personal experiences in Nigeria. “I have complete confidence in my team, and they are the best in the industry. The series is a reflection of the challenges faced during my time in Nigeria, and I believe it’s a story that has never been seen before,” he said.

The project is currently in principal photography at the University of Ibadan. It will feature the likes of Ibrahim "Itele" Yekini, BBNaija Alumnus Groovy, Mustapha Sholagbade, Tobi Makinde, Tony Umez, Akin Lewis, Elvina Ibru, Ariyiike Dimples, Gbubemie Jeye, Tomi Ojo, Vine Olugu, Kalu Ikeagwu.

The producer, Titilope Orire also shared with Nollywire that the project was initially meant to be a feature-length film. She revealed: “It was supposed to be a film when the executive producer came to me. However, I recommended making it into a four or five-part limited series because there was so much to tell, and the story has not been told like this in a very long time.”

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

