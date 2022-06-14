A 'Squid Game' inspired reality series has been greenlit by Netflix

"Contestants will go through a series of games inspired by the original show, plus new additions, which are all intended to test their strategies, alliances and character as others are eliminated around them," Variety reports. Interested English-speaking participants can apply via a dedicated website from anywhere on the globe.

Speaking on the reality series, Netflix's Vice President of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg said, "Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The 10-episode series will be shot in the United Kingdom by Studio Lambert and The Garden. Executive Producers from Studio Lambert include Tim Harcourt and Toni Ireland while Nicola Hill, John Hay and Nicola Brown will represent The Garden.