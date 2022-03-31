RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A ‘Spy Kids’ reboot is in production at Netflix by original’s director

Israel Olorunnisola

The filmmaker, Robert Rodriguez who was behind the original film and Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett, will write and direct the relaunch for Netflix.

The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.

Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001.

The original Spy Kids featured Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as two spies who are kidnapped, and their two children, played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara, who must rescue them while also dealing with family secrets. Plot details of the new Spy Kids are being kept submerged, but the intent is to introduce a new family of spies. The new film will be made in partnership with Skydance Media and Spy Kids rights owner Spyglass Media, which a year ago inked a deal with Rodriguez to work on redeveloping the property.

The Spy Kids series has grossed more than $550 million globally and also includes Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) and Spy Kids: All The Time in the World (2011).

The announcement for a Spy Kids reboot comes following Netflix’s new agenda of prioritizing family projects. It recently found success with Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project, which the streaming service says is one of its most-watched originals in the first 28 days. Other family-oriented projects in the works include Jason Momoa’s Slumberland, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 2 and The School for Good and Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

Spy Kids marks a return to Netflix for Rodriguez, who made the 2020 superhero movie We Can Be Heroes.

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola

