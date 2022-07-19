RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are returning to the screens!

According to multiple media platforms, a Powerpuff Girls reboot has been confirmed by Cartoon Network and Warner Bros.

The show is reportedly currently in development at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe with series creator, Craig McCracken collaborating on the reboot.

Following superhero kids Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, Powerpuff Girls first launched on Cartoon Network in 1998 with 78 episodes that ran through till 2005 when it officially wrapped.

The fan-favourite cartoon won the hearts of millions with how it posited themes around children development. The characters surmount a challenge that deals with growth.

Since 2005, the series has experienced multiple reboots. According to IGN, a live-action Powerpuff Girls was shelved following negative feedback from the film’s executives.

The film also suffered the tragic passing of the actress who was set to play Blossom.

In addition to the newly announced Powerpuff Girls reboot, show creator McCracken is also targeting preschoolers with another reboot of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

