A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

The show is reportedly currently in development at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe with series creator, Craig McCracken collaborating on the reboot.

Following superhero kids Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, Powerpuff Girls first launched on Cartoon Network in 1998 with 78 episodes that ran through till 2005 when it officially wrapped.

The fan-favourite cartoon won the hearts of millions with how it posited themes around children development. The characters surmount a challenge that deals with growth.

Since 2005, the series has experienced multiple reboots. According to IGN, a live-action Powerpuff Girls was shelved following negative feedback from the film’s executives.

The film also suffered the tragic passing of the actress who was set to play Blossom.