Martin Gbados' Mekdoss International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television are set to remake popular gameshow 'Pyramid'.
A Nigerian version of U.S ' gameshow 'Pyramid' is officially in the works
The gameshow launched over 50 years ago on CBS.
According to Deadline, the show currently in production will launch soon with winners set to grab as much as N10 million weekly.
Launched over 50 years ago on CBS, 'Pyramid' features two contestants paired with celebrities as they attempt to guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given by their teammates.
Gbados' latest move comes in the wake of the successful release of his 'A Soldier's Story' sequel in Nigeria and the United States.
Recall that the filmmaker announced that the movie was acquired for North American distribution by giant distro Lionsgate in 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng