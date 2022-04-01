RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A Nigerian version of U.S ' gameshow 'Pyramid' is officially in the works

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The gameshow launched over 50 years ago on CBS.

pyramid game show [Deadline]
pyramid game show [Deadline]

Martin Gbados' Mekdoss International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television are set to remake popular gameshow 'Pyramid'.

Recommended articles

According to Deadline, the show currently in production will launch soon with winners set to grab as much as N10 million weekly.

Launched over 50 years ago on CBS, 'Pyramid' features two contestants paired with celebrities as they attempt to guess a series of words or phrases based on descriptions given by their teammates.

Gbados' latest move comes in the wake of the successful release of his 'A Soldier's Story' sequel in Nigeria and the United States.

Recall that the filmmaker announced that the movie was acquired for North American distribution by giant distro Lionsgate in 2021.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Nigerian version of U.S ' gameshow 'Pyramid' is officially in the works

A Nigerian version of U.S ' gameshow 'Pyramid' is officially in the works

Netflix is set to invest $63 million in South Africa's film industry

Netflix is set to invest $63 million in South Africa's film industry

BBNaija's Liquorose receives Mercedes Benz, N14.5M gifts from fans on birthday

BBNaija's Liquorose receives Mercedes Benz, N14.5M gifts from fans on birthday

Watch Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo in ‘Mr and Mrs Kola’ series

Watch Ninalowo Bolanle and Trinity Ugonabo in ‘Mr and Mrs Kola’ series

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

Netflix confirms ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’

A ‘Spy Kids’ reboot is in production at Netflix by original’s director

A ‘Spy Kids’ reboot is in production at Netflix by original’s director

Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare

Ghana's system works better than Nigeria that is why we go there for holidays - RudeBoy of PSquare

Annie Idibia: Timeline of drama in movie star's marriage/family

Annie Idibia: Timeline of drama in movie star's marriage/family

Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music

Tems Launches ‘Leading Vibe Radio’ on Apple Music

Trending

Academy finally reacts to Will Smith attacking Chris Rock on Oscars

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on

Moses Ebere [Facebook]

Oscars 2022: Will Smith, 'Dune' + full list of 94th Academy award winners

Will Smith goes viral at the 94th Oscars [The Guardian]

Praiz & Liquorose feature in short film ‘Reckless’ directed by Ifan Michael

Reckless short film