A new season of 'Picture Perfect' series is officially in the works

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Filming has officially kicked off for a new season of ROK TV's 'Picture Perfect: Raising Jobestina'.

The series which has evolved from the original film following the love story of Kumbi (Mary Remmy Njoku) and Jobe (Bolanle Ninalowo), introduces new conflicts as the couple try to live their complicated lives.

Confirming season four's production, Executive Producer Mary Remmy Njoku reposted a video by co-star Yvonne Jegede. The actress and exec also confirmed that Biodun Stephen returns to the set as Director.

"She made me do this. Goofballs #Kumbi aka @maryremmynjoku and #Nonye aka @iamyvonnejegede on the set of #PicturePerfect #PicturePerfectSeries. Mary what are you doing singing with a brush...Director @biodunstephen come and carry your actors."

Created and directed by Stephen, season one and two of 'Picture Perfect: Raising Jobestina' premiered exclusively on IrokoTV in 2020. The series featured new additions including Bisola Aiyeola, Okey Uzoeshi, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Chris Iheuwa and Jegede among others. Season three followed in 2021.

The original film directed by Tope Alake premiered to instant acclaim in 2016 with its long-awaited spin-off 'Breaded Life' debuting in 2021, also to critical acclaim.

Recall that Stephen announced shortly before the 2021 film released that it was a befitting sequel to the original film. The romcom went on to become a high grosser with over N88 million.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

