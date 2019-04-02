The film, "A Mother Knows", is a short film by Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) created in honor of World Autism Awareness Day and as part of the Bank’s continued effort in addressing the neglect and stigmatization of children living with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) in Nigeria. The film tells the story of a young boy growing up with autism and the impact of the condition on his family as they raise him.

According to the WHO, 1 in 160 children live with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) worldwide. In Nigeria, however, the condition is hardly diagnosed, rarely understood and children with ASD often suffer neglect and stigmatization. To address these challenges, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) launched the Orange Ribbon Initiative to support children and adults living with Autism and other developmental disabilities.

Through this initiative, the Bank has, over the last 7 years, offered more than 14,000 people training on how to manage ASD, provided free one-on-one consultation services to over 3,200 children and led a sustained campaign to tackle the stigma facing people living with Autism.

Speak up against the stigmatisation of people living with Autism and other developmental disorders.

Visit www.gtbank.com/autism﻿ to learn more about Autism.

