A Michael Jackson biopic is officially in the works

The forthcoming film titled 'Michael' will be produced by Oscar-winning 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King and written by 'Gladiator' screenwriter John Logan.

While details remain sketchy, Lionsgate recently confirmed that the studio will handle the worldwide distribution of the film.

Lionsgate Chairperson Joe Drake shared that 'Michael' will explore “an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop” and that it will bring to life his “most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

Co-executors of Micheal Jackson’s estate John Branca and John McClain will also take on producer roles.