RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A Michael Jackson biopic is officially in the works

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The biopic 'Michael' will touch on the legendary pop star's child sexual abuse allegations.

A family authorised biopic of pop star Michael Jackson is finally in the works.

Recommended articles

The forthcoming film titled 'Michael' will be produced by Oscar-winning 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King and written by 'Gladiator' screenwriter John Logan.

While details remain sketchy, Lionsgate recently confirmed that the studio will handle the worldwide distribution of the film.

Lionsgate Chairperson Joe Drake shared that 'Michael' will explore “an in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop” and that it will bring to life his “most iconic performances as it gives an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life.”

Co-executors of Micheal Jackson’s estate John Branca and John McClain will also take on producer roles.

According to more reports, the film may touch on the multiple sexual allegations of child sexual abuse brought against the pop star throughout his career and even after his death in 2009.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 reasons why Nigerian artists have released a lot of song teasers this year

4 reasons why Nigerian artists have released a lot of song teasers this year

A Michael Jackson biopic is officially in the works

A Michael Jackson biopic is officially in the works

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola join cast of TNC Africa's 'Little Black Book'

Kanayo O. Kanayo, Bimbo Akintola join cast of TNC Africa's 'Little Black Book'

'Don't f**k with me' - BBNaija's Nini shades colleague Pere

'Don't f**k with me' - BBNaija's Nini shades colleague Pere

Wizkid's 'Joro' gets certified Gold in Canada

Wizkid's 'Joro' gets certified Gold in Canada

Actress Uche Ogobdo confirms that she is now married to her baby daddy

Actress Uche Ogobdo confirms that she is now married to her baby daddy

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran's 'Peru' debuts at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran's 'Peru' debuts at No. 79 on the Billboard Hot 100

Olamide signs Asake to YBNL

Olamide signs Asake to YBNL

Lil Frosh is back, but are we ‘Beyond Infinity’? [Pulse EP Review]

Lil Frosh is back, but are we ‘Beyond Infinity’? [Pulse EP Review]

Trending

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]

Nollywood actors say it's unfair to accuse them of enabling money rituals

It's unfair to say Nollywood is enabling ritual

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Netflix in talks to make a 'The Tinder Swindler' movie

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'