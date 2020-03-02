According to the movie's producer and actor, Toyin Abraham, production for the drama is set to kick off in a few months.

Abraham made the exclusive confirmation during a recent interview with Pulse although she remained tight-lipped on what to expect from the upcoming sequel.

The Samuel 'Big Sam' Olatunji and Abraham collaboration made a total of N80 million in box office back in the 2018, making it the 17th highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

Its story, written by Charles Uwagbai is based on Isila (Toyin Abraham) who becomes burdened with a strange ability to communicate with a ghost named Mike (Sambasa Nzeribe). She later helps him get justice.