A Flavour documentary is reportedly in the works! Here’s everything we know

A source close to the music star recently confirmed that he signed the production deal last year September for an unconfirmed figure.

The documentary will reportedly take a deep dive into Flavour’s music career and rise to stardom. Further details remain sketchy as the streamer is yet to make an official statement. Pulse was also unable to confirm the accuracy of the mooted $3 million advance.

News of a biopic initially sparked conversation on Twitter after handle @igbohistofacts tweeted that the singer received $3 million from Amazon.

“Top Igbo Highlife musician, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N'Abania received $3M as advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime Video. It makes him the first African to enjoy such largesse. Undoubtedly, this will globally open more doors for Igbo finest musicians.”