Paramount+ has confirmed the development of a reimaging of 1987 hit erotic thriller, 'Fatal Attraction'.
A 'Fatal Attraction' series is officially in the works with Lizzy Caplan as lead
The 'Masters of Sex' actress will star in the lead role as Alex.
According to Deadline, the production will be a series with 'Mean Girls' and 'Masters of Sex' actress Lizzy Caplan confirmed to star in the lead role as Alex.
The 1980s hit film which originally starred Glenn Close in the Oscar nominated role, follows the story of a woman who becomes obsessed with her married lover following a short fling.
Paramount's series development announcement comes months after the production company first unveiled plans for the film. So far, Caplan is the only cast member to be unveiled. The male lead role originally played by Michael Douglas is currently being cast.
Reports also confirm that the series written by Alexandra Cunningham will explore themes on both marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern responses to women with strong personalities as well as personality disorders. Cunningham will also co-executive produce the series
