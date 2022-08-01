9mobile introduces quality and stress-relieving entertainment platform, 9TV

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#FeatureBy9Mobile - 9mobile has introduced a new entertainment platform for the delight of its subscribers.

9TV is a one-stop entertainment hub where 9mobile subscribers on pre-paid and hybrid subscriptions can watch their favourite movies, TV shows, kids entertainment, and live events on the go.

The 9Tv App is a platform for everything entertainment ranging from Movies, News, and Live Tv events, to Reality shows, and sports all available on your mobile device when you download the 9TV app or access it from the web.

“We are happy to be introducing this new entertainment platform for the delight of our subscribers. 9TV will offer unlimited relaxation with quality entertainment content at prices that they can afford,” says Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo.

Pocket Friendly

9TV, is subscription-based, with subscribers getting exceptional value for their money. Subscriptions for 9TV range from N50 to N2,500 depending on subscriber choice. 9TV is available on the Apple store, Playstore and web via www.9tv.com.ng Subscribers either on the 9mobile prepaid or hybrid packages can enjoy 9TV to abreast of their favorite shows, events, and video-on-demand.

Unique Features

The unique features of 9TV apart from having all the major features and services a media and entertainment app should have, is that it allows users to watch whatever they prefer at their convenience. 9TVs ‘Timeshift’ feature on Live TV allows users to watch their favourite programmes with pause, rewind, and forward functionalities. Also, the ‘Catch-Up’ feature will enable users to watch programmes after they have been broadcast, or users who have missed a live broadcast will be able to view it on demand.

“9TV allows users to watch & also download their favourite movies, which they will be able to watch later under ‘my downloads’ feature on the app. The downloaded movies will be available to users to view whenever they want, even with ‘No Network Coverage’ or when the device is on ‘Airplane Mode’. Another unique offering on 9TV is Liv.9ja. This on-demand live entertainment streaming section allows users to watch live concerts, interviews, parties, and similar events.

9TV offerings

Contents are available in categories including new releases, most-watched, blockbusters, children, and other genres

So, guys, it’s time to try out 9TV and enjoy a world of exciting entertainment at your convenience.

