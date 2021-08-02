Starting with.
8 movies hitting theatres and streaming platforms this August [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]
It's a new month! This means new movies hitting theatres and streaming platforms coming in this month.
- Free Guy (Aug 13 Theatres): Following up The Deadpool saga, and the hitman bodyguard's wife, ‘Ryan Reynolds’ re-enforces his action-packed performance yet again in Free Guy. where he plays A middle-class average man stuck in a video game simulation.
- Vacation friends (Aug 27 Hulu): This stellar cast comedy-drama sees friends and family come together for an eventful wedding. Starring John Cena, Kingbach, Lil Rel Howery, Yyvonne Orji, Robert Wisdom, and Meridith Hagner.
- The kissing booth 3 (Aug 11 Netflix): After its premiere in 2018 and a sequel in 2020. The kissing Booth saga ends with one last summer cruise. With Elle and Lee heading off for college. Except we don't know which yet.
- Sweet girl (Aug 20 Netflix): The trope of the angry middle-aged man setting off for revenge is kinda becoming an overused theme in Hollywood, if you begin with John Wick, or end with Without Remorse. However, Jason Momoa’s take on this trope is engrossing enough from the official trailer. Cooper (Jason Momoa) takes on a pharmaceutical company while protecting his only daughter (Isabel merced).
- The Suicide Squad (Aug 6 HBO MAX, Theatres): The Suicide Squad of 2021 is more of a reboot than a sequel, so you are still good to go if you haven’t seen the first you are still good to go. What makes one super hyped for this awesome blockbuster directed by James Gunn, Is the uncertainty looming around each character's survival. John Cena played (Peacemaker) Margot Robie (Harley Quinn), Pete Davinson(Dick Herts), Idris Elba(Bloodsport), Sylvester Stallion(King shark). I mean Who is gonna make it out alive? Who won't?
- Respect (Aug 13 Theatres): Legendary singer Aretha Franklin gets her memory honoured in this musical biography. Played by Jennifer Hudson we get to see on screen Aretha Franklin's journey from her early days as a church singer to her international stardom.
- Beckett (Aug 13 Netflix): After starring in 2020’s mind bending sci-fi ‘tenet’ and Sam Levinson’s ‘Malcolm and Marie’, John David Washington continues his trail blaze in Hollywood with yet another action thriller.
- Reminiscence (Aug 20 Theatres): “Nothing is more addictive than the past” we are reminded in this Sci-Fi/Thriller starring Hugh Jackman(Wolverine) who is on a mission to find answers about his ex wife’s disappearance.
Which movie are you most excited about? It's “The Suicide Squad” For me.
Freelance Writer, Pop Culture Critic & Storyteller.
Reach out to me Israelnisola@gmail.com
