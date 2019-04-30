Prince Dammy Azundah Eze’s death makes it the 10th in Nollywood after the death of movie director, Ifeanyichukwu Onyeabo.

ALSO READ: Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke is dead

Born on December 19, Prince Eze was widely referred to as the president of Nganga nation. He attended Bereton College, Port Harcourt, Nigeria before proceeding to study Political science at the Pan African Institute of Management and Technology.

A tour of the late actor’s Facebook accounts (Dammy Eke and Prince Dammy Eke) shows his flair for attaching quotable quotes to his pictures.

Here are 7 unbelievable quotes from Prince Dammy Eze before his death.

1. Being a celeb has its gains and pains. The gains are seen by the public, while the pains are experienced by the person alone.

2. Life is not about waiting for the storm to calm, it’s about learning to dance in the rain..nevertheless, when you see a man crying in the rain, him alone knows his tears. However, when a man cries under a serious downpour, only the wise can differentiate the raindrops from the teardrop.

3. If we are in the habit of practicing the opposite of what we preach, our admonition will not only lose their force and cogency but also we ourselves will forfeit every claim to credibility. An ounce of example, it has been widely said, is far better than a ton of percepts.

4. When you know God’s ways, you must surely cause waves.

5. Do not fight a man carrying grace, because that grace will disgrace you and you will break like glass and fall on the grass, and race without a trace because grace gives pace in destiny.

6. Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory, but I hold onto memories because they never change, even when people do.

7. When you have no knowledge of what was written in the book of life, you will be written off in life.