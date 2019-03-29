Big Brother Naija Reunion show entered the 11th day after it started on Monday, March 18, 2019 with different revelations from many of the ex-housemates.

In the Thursday edition, Ebuka had the housemates analyzing their experiences as well as what they would have done differently.

ALSO READ: Cee-c reveals Tobi had sex with Alex on Day 5

The BBNaija Reunion show has all your faves, aside Miracle, and the BBNaija's third winner.

As usual, if you missed last night's show, no need to worry. We have got you covered.

Here are the major highlights that you might have missed at Big Brother Naija Reunion show Day 11.

1. Anto expresses her anger at Big Brother

2. K Brule speaks on his personal issues

3. Angel blames Dee One for K Brule strike

4. Dee One savage response to Angel

5. Rico shares his pain

6. K Brule schools ex-housemates on patience

7. Tobi and Angel discuss an occurrence in the house