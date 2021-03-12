The concluding episodes of Laycon's reality show 'I Am Laycon' recently premiered on Showmax, wrapping up the show's first season.

Based on the BBNaija season five winner's life after the reality show that saw him win thousands of hearts, the concluding continued with an insight in Laycon's family side and some exclusive cameo performances for some of the music industry's big names.

As the Showmax first Nigerian original wraps up, here are seven memorable moments:

1. Laycon addresses the Erica issue

With bated breath, fans wondered if there would be any mention of the infamous fallout between Laycon and Erica, and Abayomi, Laycon’s older brother and personal manager wasted no time in diving into the heart of the matter.

And just like that, the elephant in the room was finally acknowledged, prompting Laycon to address the misconceptions around the situation. For him, the fact that he said he liked her didn’t mean he was going to act on it.

2. Laycon’s date with Lilo

There’s no forgetting the playful lunch date between Lilo and Laycon where Lilo famously shot “I have a boyfriend” in response to Laycon asking about her relationship status.

3. Laycon’s studio session with Vee and Pheelz

While in the Big Brother Naija house, Laycon and Vee struck up a friendship and even spoke about recording a song together. So, it was with great excitement that fans welcomed Laycon and Vee back on their screens during a studio session with ace music producer, Pheelz.

4. Laycon’s blind date

In keeping with being the life of the party, Abayomi decided to set Laycon up on a blind date and fans could not contain their excitement at the prospects.

5. Laycon’s injection episode

Is there anything funnier than seeing a grown man retreat from an injection-wielding nurse? Fans saw a different side of Laycon after he took ill and had to be given regular injections, and wasted no time in having a few laughs at his expense.

6. Abayomi’s car crash

Things took a downward turn for Abayomi after he crashed Laycon’s car on his way out with friends. But even more interesting was Laycon’s reaction to the incident which had Tariela, Laycon’s Content Manager completely baffled.

7. Laycon’s fight with Abayomi

Abayomi may have established himself as the life of the party on the show, but he wasted no time in setting Laycon straight after he went hanging out with his friends without security or informing anyone.