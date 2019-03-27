The tension was absent and 10 ex-housemates who had a discussion with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in a more relaxed atmosphere.

Big Brother Naija Reunion show entered the ninth day after it started on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Anto, Cee-c, Nina, Alex, Lolu, Dee One, Bitto, Angel, Tobi, and Leo were the main attention for viewers at the ninth day of the BBNaija Reunion show.

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show has all your faves, aside Miracle, and the BBNaija's third winner.

Here are all the important details that you might have missed at Big Brother Naija Reunion show Day 9.

1. Leo speaks on Alex crying after his eviction

2. Dee One says Alex played a maid in BBNaija house

3. Cee-c confessed she's not compatible with Tobi

4. Here's why Alex cried when Leo was evicted

5. Leo defends Tobi for loving Cee-c

6. Bitto explains the bulge when he hugged Nina

7. Dee One shades Thin Tall Tony