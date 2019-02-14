From romantic comedies to old classics here are six films you can watch this Valentine's Day.

Pulse has picked the sweetest and heartbreaking romantic movies you should see this Valentine's Day.

From the critically panned erotic romantic drama, "Fifty Shades of Grey" to the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time, ‘Titanic,’ there is a movie to set the romance on the right path this Valentine Day.

1. ‘Titanic’

‘Titanic’ is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic which ultimately carried over 1,500 people to their death in the ice cold waters of the North Atlantic in the early hours of April 15, 1912. However, that is not all about this movie, which has a romantic story of Jack and Rose. The short-lived romance which began and ended on R.M.S. Titanic is one that has remained a classic of all time.

2. ‘Picture Perfect’

‘Picture Perfect’ is another movie that can lighten up your Valentine Day.

The movie tells the story of how love can be found in the strangest of places. Kunmbi, a well-off fashion designer gets rescued by Jobe, a tout when her car broke down late in the night. Their meeting soon turns to a nightmare for her when he sets an "office" close to her shop. The movie also delved into the social status gap that affects relationship.

3. ‘Sleepless in Seattle’

In this 1993 romantic comedy, a recently widowed man's son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner after the death of his wife.

His father grudgingly gets on the line to discuss his feelings. A reporter in Baltimore hears him speak and falls for him, even though she is engaged.

Unsure where it will lead, she writes him letter asking to meet at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day.

4. ‘Pretty Woman’

‘Pretty Woman’ is one of those movies that remain embedded in memories.

29 years after its release, it's still easy to remember scenes, lines, songs, moments and the feelings that came with watching a billionaire fall in love with his hired escort.

‘Pretty Woman’ centers on Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, who is hired by Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman, to be his escort for several business and social functions, and their developing relationship over the course of her week-long stay with him.

5. ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

You could binge-watch the three installment of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy just to spoil your partner or loved one.

An adaptation of E.L. James’ book of same name, the series follows the story of the sadomasochistic relationship between Anastasia Steele and a young business magnate, Christian Grey.

The movie will no doubt spice up the night especially if the three installments are watched before the end of the night.

6. Isoken

Another movie to ideal for your Valentine celebration in Jadesola Osiberu’s ‘Isoken.’

‘Isoken’ tells the story of Isoken, a successful, 34-year-old spinster who everyone is worried about because of her inability to get a man at her age. She went from having no man to being divided between two handsome men—the successful Osaze and the photographer Kelvin but eventually found the one who her heart beats for.