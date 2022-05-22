5 widely talked about Nollywood stars since the start of the decade

1) Nancy Isime

With her compact fan base, it almost comes as no surprise that Nancy Isime has been one of the most raved about Nollywood stars since the start of the decade.

Her laudable efforts to combine careers as an actor and a TV host, have no doubt put her name in the mouths of many. Nancy Isime has a total of 4.2M followers on Instagram.

2) Odunlade Adekola

The Nigerian actor, singer, filmmaker, producer and director has received wide recognition for his extremely hilarious movies, jokes, songs, and memes that continue to make rounds on several social media platforms

Odunlade Adekola has a total of 5.4M followers on Instagram.

3) Sola Sobowale

Sola Sobowale, also known as The King of Boys, has won the hearts of many alongside social media buzz with her stellar performances in several films like Kemi Adetiba's King of Boys, and Kayode Kasum's Soole.

The King of Boys has 1.5M follower on Instagram.

4) Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi is perhaps one of the most featured Nollywood actors since the beginning of the decade, especially with her appearances in comical films.

The movie star has been greatly applauded on several occasions for her ability to interpret comic roles and deliver outstandingly. Toyin Abraham has 8.1M followers on Instagram.

5) Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor turned director, Funke Akindele has received a great deal of praise following the release of her record-breaking movie; Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

However, the movie which is a sequel to the Original Omo Ghetto franchise of 2010, is only one of the actor's ever astonishing performances in films.