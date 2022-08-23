RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The pilot episode of the prequel recently debuted setting fans on what's expected to be another whirlwind ride.

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' [Twitter]
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' [Twitter]

On Sunday, August 21, HBO Max finally launched the highly anticipated 'Game of Thrones' spinoff to the welcoming arms of the fans.

Recommended articles

Set around 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' the new show is based on the Targaryen family through a civil war otherwise known as the Dance of the Dragons. With the pilot episode currently streaming, here is everything to know about the show:

  1. The Plot

The house of Targaryen influenced a majority of the conflict in 'Game of Thrones'. In the season's finale, fans realize that the Stark bastard, Jon Snow was in fact, the last surviving Targaryen (after killing Daenerys of course).

Centering on the Targaryen family, 'House of the Dragon' will showcase another fight for the iron throne but this time within the Targaryen family.

The prequel will also resolve many unanswered questions from the original series. Fans will understand the circumstances leading to Jon Snow's birth and why three dragons exit in Westeros that was once filled with them.

2. There is no Jon Snow

It comes as no surprise that Jon Snow has been trending since the spinoff's premiere. The fan-favourite character, however, does not exist at this period of the show's universe. We can all look forward to new favourites.

3. The spinoff is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'

Martin also returns as co-executive producer of 'House of the Dragon.' The show is based on 'Fire & Blood' which chronicles the history of the Targaryen family.

4. The spinoff cost up to £17m per episode

Mind-blowing period-era action cost a ton of cash! Fans will reunite with very real-looking dragons, much more than the three from 'Game of Thrones.'

5. The spinoff is also set in Westeros

The show is primarily a fight for the Iron throne which remains in King's landing very much like 'Game of Thrones.'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

BBNaija 7: Na your papa get Big Brother? - Phyna blasts Sheggz in new fight [Video]

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Twitter reacts as Burna Boy engages in faceoff with Wizkid FC

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

Burna Boy tackles Wizkid FC, calls them delusional

BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

BBNaija: Here’s everything you need to know about past winners

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the second episode of Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the second episode of Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

In 'The Guy', M.I concentrates on things that are small to others but matter to him [Pulse Album Review]

In 'The Guy', M.I concentrates on things that are small to others but matter to him [Pulse Album Review]

Capitol Records signs first virtual intelligence rapper FN Meka

Capitol Records signs first virtual intelligence rapper FN Meka

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemates [Instagram/tecnomobileng]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 5)

Khalid, Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate [Instagram/therealkhalid___]

BBNaija 7: My body is a temple, it was just aggressive kissing - Khalid on s*x in the house

Groovy and Doyin [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I think you are fake - Doyin slams Groovy for moving to Chomzy

Sheggz and Adekunle clash over food [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Adekunle get into major fight