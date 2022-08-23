5 Things to know about the new GoT Show: 'House of the Dragon'

Set around 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' the new show is based on the Targaryen family through a civil war otherwise known as the Dance of the Dragons. With the pilot episode currently streaming, here is everything to know about the show:

The Plot

The house of Targaryen influenced a majority of the conflict in 'Game of Thrones'. In the season's finale, fans realize that the Stark bastard, Jon Snow was in fact, the last surviving Targaryen (after killing Daenerys of course).

Centering on the Targaryen family, 'House of the Dragon' will showcase another fight for the iron throne but this time within the Targaryen family.

The prequel will also resolve many unanswered questions from the original series. Fans will understand the circumstances leading to Jon Snow's birth and why three dragons exit in Westeros that was once filled with them.

2. There is no Jon Snow

It comes as no surprise that Jon Snow has been trending since the spinoff's premiere. The fan-favourite character, however, does not exist at this period of the show's universe. We can all look forward to new favourites.

3. The spinoff is based on George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire & Blood'

Martin also returns as co-executive producer of 'House of the Dragon.' The show is based on 'Fire & Blood' which chronicles the history of the Targaryen family.

4. The spinoff cost up to £17m per episode

Mind-blowing period-era action cost a ton of cash! Fans will reunite with very real-looking dragons, much more than the three from 'Game of Thrones.'

5. The spinoff is also set in Westeros