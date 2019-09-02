September is going to be a month to remember in the Big Brother Naija house as we build-up to the finale of the biggest reality TV show in Nigeria.

The live eviction of the BBNaija took place on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Lagos with fans of the show in attendance. A few things changed from the entrance at the venue as the usual blockage experienced at the entrance of the street leading to the venue was removed.

However, it didn't change the fact that a lot of people still turned out to watch the live eviction show. There was something different about the crowd this weekend, find out as we share with you five interesting things that happened at the live eviction show.

1. Ebuka and his Superman attire

We get the fact everyone loves every and anything Ebuka wears not just to the live eviction show but any event but the dude sure knows how to step up every other time. Ebuka came to this week’s live eviction show looking like maybe two or three of your favourite comic characters.

Let’s give you guys a small tease of what happened last night, so right before the show commensed, Ebuka came out in front of the audience for some technical reasons, while the audience were still trying to assimilate the dopeness of his outfit, he gave us the Superman and Batman wave!

2. The floor manager and the energetic audience

If you are an ardent reader of our live eviction show recap, you’d know that one person that has become popular during the live eviction show is the floor manager, Debola. Debola is your not so tall, chubby and eloquent guy that wants everything to go as planned...more like a perfectionist.

Well, this weekend’s eviction show went as planned, all thanks to Debola and his crew. However, he had a little hiccup trying to get the audience to be on the same page with him. Apparently used to his rules and regulations, the audience was in a hurry to help him complete his line as he spoke...hilarious though.

3. The whole different kind of audience

The audience that attended this week’s live eviction show was an entire vibe on its own. From the moment they stepped into the arena of the live eviction show, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed was their energy and they did a great job setting the pace for an exciting one and half hour of pure fun.

Maybe this time around we had a fresh new crowd or it was all part of the September to remember vibe. The audience made Ebuka’s job for the evening, easy as they cheered along as he carried on with the business of the day.

4. DJ Kentalky

DJ Kentalky is the 9th disc jockey to put his name on the special list of DJs who have performed during this season’s BBNaija. From the Saturday live party where he gave a brilliant performance, we knew the live eviction show won't be any different.

As fans gently strolled into the arena for the live eviction show, they were greeted by the melodious tunes from DJ Kentalky. He made the live eviction show fun especially for the audience who were all out to have fun. The party before the show proper this weekend was lit...all thanks to DJ Kentalky.

5. L.A.X. and his mask

L.A.X. was the guest singer for this weekend’s show and let’s just say, he has had one of the best stage performances ever. From the choreographers and their beautiful outfits, it was one colourful and in sync night for L.A.X.

Ever been to a show and an artist throws something really expensive into the crowd? Well, L.A.X. did something like that during the live eviction show. He threw his mask into the crowd but the trick was that that mask had to be returned because he sent a plea just before the performance...the funniest thing ever!!!