For those who aren't used to keeping time, this season's edition of Big Brother Naija is already far gone with the seventh week been one of the most intriguing so far.

The seventh week saw housemates get involved in fights, makeups, love triangles and even unsolicited romance (Be careful Frodd). Fans couldn't wait for the eviction show because Biggie decided to let the housemates have a free week to themselves devoid of evictions. Two housemates, Joe and Enkay got evicted from the show this Sunday.

As expected the venue for the live eviction was packed with fans who wanted to catch a first-hand glimpse of what the eviction show felt like. For some, it was their first time while for others they already understood the routine of the show. So guys here are five interesting things that happened at the live eviction show that you missed out.

1. The unexpected crowd

The venue of for the live eviction show of Big Brother Naija is known to be always filled with waiting fans lining up to get into the arena to have a feel of the show no doubt. But what stood out about this week's live eviction show was the number of people who showed up to be part of the fun packed event.

From the main gate up to the mini gate that led to the entrance of the venue of the show, the number of people waiting to gain entrance was massive. Trust us when we say the venue itself was packed full but the crowd outside who couldn't get in was larger!

2. The Prince of Zamunda

If you are familiar with the famous movie 'Coming To America,' then you'd definitely know who the 'Prince of Zamunda' is. For those who don't know, the prince of Zamunda was the heir to the throne who had a very classy and distinct fashion style. We guess you already know who were are trying to refer to in this context...Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

The presenter came into the show looking like he was on his way to a very important meeting but had to stop by and host the live eviction show. We feel Ebuka will continue to make a fashion statement that even the fashion police will never be able to find guilty of any crime for the remaining part of the show.

3. Lil Kesh, his jacket and lady dancers

The guest artist for the Sunday live eviction show was none other than Lil Kesh himself. There is always something different about the live eviction show and the way these artists perform. Lil Kesh came wearing a jacket that sort of reminds us of the late music legend, Michael Jackson.

Performing his hit single 'Shoki' Lil Kesh kept everyone in the audience dancing as they vibed and sang along. One interesting highlight of Lil Kesh's performance were the female dancers who performed with him. They gave a beautiful and almost perfect execution of the choreography...making Lil Kesh's performance flawless.

4. The ad breaks

The ad breaks during the live eviction show have become one of the moments the audience always look out for. The particular part of the show gives fans to have show off their dancing skills, unedited. Ebuka has also caught the ad break bug as he kind of steers the audience into dancing and cheering. This Sunday's live eviction wasn't different as Ebuka did not only dance during the breaks but he showed us his Igbo cultural dancing skills...you all missed.

5. Even the not so young came to party

Even though the Big Brother Naija live eviction show has an 18+ restriction, this weekend's show saw quite some elderly people in attendance. They didn't just show up to attend the show, but actually had fun. From dancing to screaming, you'd think these guys are in their 20s.