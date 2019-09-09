All roads led to the venue of the live eviction show of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Fans and lovers of BBNaija season 4, scrambled as they made their way into the arena of the reality TV show holding for the tenth week. As usual, the security apparatus on the ground did an amazing job trying to get everyone into the venue.

This week's live eviction show saw a whole new crowd who came all out to have fun. Even though the venue of the live eviction show for the reality TV show wasn't filled, those who turned up had an awesome time.

1. An unhappy audience and DJ Enimoney

DJ Enimoney was the official disc jockey for week 10's Saturday night party and he did an excellent job. The housemates had a swell time as he partied with them into the late hours of Saturday night.[Instagram/DJEnimoney]

It is a known fact that the Sunday live eviction show usually has the party before the show proper goes live. DJ Enimoney unaware that this was one of the major highlights of the show didn't really perform to the satisfaction of the audience. It took the maturity of the audience from actually booing him on stage...we guess he didn't get the memo.

2. Ebuka's shinning coat

Away from the DJ Enimoney drama, one of the major highlights of the night was when the presenter of the show, Ebuka, came out wearing a rather unusual suit. Okay, guys, there are suits and there is the kind of suit only Ebuka can be spotted on. Words can't describe how cute he looked in the bedazzled suit. Let's just say Ebuka has his eyes on becoming the most dressed celebrity of all time in Nigeria.

3. Skiibii's performance

As usual, every live eviction show comes with a guest artist...on some lucky days, we get to see two or three artists perform. This Sunday's live eviction show saw one of the biggest artists in the country at the moment, Skiibii perform. The music star performed some of his hit songs and got everyone in the audience dancing...the vibes were lit...his dancers were awesome.

4. A calmer audience

For the very first time since the beginning of the Big Brother Naija live eviction show, it played host to a calmer audience. From the orderly manner they walked into the arena to the way they comported themselves all through the show, our popular floor manager (Debola) didn't have to repeat the rules and regulations of the show all the time. However, some overzealous fans couldn't keep their photos switch off all through the show.

5. The audience loved Venita

The fifteenth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, September 9, 2019, was video vixen and actress, Venita. The moment she was welcomed to the stage after her eviction, the audience couldn't keep calm. Mesmerised by her charm and beauty, her name was chanted from every corner of the arena. The fans loved her and cheered her as she answered questions from Ebuka.